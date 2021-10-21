Brokers Set Expectations for Ellington Financial Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

EFC opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

