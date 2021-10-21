Brokers Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million.

Separately, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

TSE NOA opened at C$20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The firm has a market cap of C$582.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.36. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$8.92 and a 52 week high of C$21.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

