Brokers Set Expectations for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

UBER opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares during the period. One01 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

