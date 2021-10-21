BTIG Research Lowers Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target to $11.50

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.25 million and a PE ratio of 127.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

