BTSE (BTSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.44 Million

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One BTSE coin can now be bought for about $6.76 or 0.00010816 BTC on popular exchanges. BTSE has a market capitalization of $29.44 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTSE has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00068847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00071749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00102269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,408.88 or 0.99851670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.06475649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00022749 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

Buying and Selling BTSE

