CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.09 or 0.00093044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $475,339.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00192494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 93,772 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.