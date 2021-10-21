Cadence Bancorporation Plans Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.632 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Cadence Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,145. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

