California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Coherent by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Coherent by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Coherent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $252.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.38. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

