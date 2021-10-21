California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

