Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Down 11.8%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) shares traded down 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. 708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The company has a market cap of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.36%.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

