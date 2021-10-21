Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,814. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.38, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.98. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $159.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

