Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT)

ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ATQT stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Thursday. ATTRAQT Group has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The firm has a market cap of £73.47 million and a PE ratio of -28.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

ATTRAQT Group Company Profile

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

