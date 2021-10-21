Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

BLKLF opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

