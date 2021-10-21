Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on December 30th

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

TSE:CNR opened at C$161.53 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$163.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$145.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.59.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

