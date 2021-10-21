Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.53. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNI. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $130.79 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $132.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

