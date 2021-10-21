Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$163.64 and last traded at C$158.57, with a volume of 328089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$153.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$138.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

