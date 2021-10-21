Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$92.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$175.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$78.36 and a 1 year high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2714253 earnings per share for the current year.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$211.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

