Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$92.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$175.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$78.36 and a 1 year high of C$100.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2714253 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.