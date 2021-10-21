Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.10. 226,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,763. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

