Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,763. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

