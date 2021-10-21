Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$202.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$92.92. 534,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,858. The firm has a market cap of C$61.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$175.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$78.36 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2714253 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

