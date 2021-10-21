Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

CFPZF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Canfor has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

