Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Get Canon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Canon has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canon by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 122,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.