Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

GOSS opened at $12.72 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 226,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

