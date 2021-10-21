Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 16,477 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $13,656,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 100,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

SPGI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $440.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,995. The stock has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.