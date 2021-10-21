Captrust Financial Advisors Has $32.39 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $32,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.99. 1,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,465. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average of $135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.