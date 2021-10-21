Captrust Financial Advisors Has $61.03 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 540,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139,163 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $61,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,699. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

