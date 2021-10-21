Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.17% of Magna International worth $47,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 192.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

MGA traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $83.36. 67,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.22. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

