Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 62,650 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,220,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,650 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.57. 339,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,763,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

