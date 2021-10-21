Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 870,948 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.48% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $93,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.