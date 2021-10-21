Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $52,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,018,941. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.39 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

