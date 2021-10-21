Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 15,054 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $57,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.22. 45,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

