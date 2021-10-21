Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 17,252 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,252 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $69,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 50,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.46. 14,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.07 and a 200-day moving average of $271.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.63 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

