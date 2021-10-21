Capula Management Ltd Invests $333,000 in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 106.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 901,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 175.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,291,626 shares of company stock worth $43,846,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.