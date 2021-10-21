Capula Management Ltd Makes New $316,000 Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

