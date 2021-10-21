Capula Management Ltd Makes New $411,000 Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,277,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,440,000 after purchasing an additional 122,887 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 998,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. South State Co. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

