Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

