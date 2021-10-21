Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 171.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 37.8% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

OLN stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.