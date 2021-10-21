Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,809 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,809 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

NYSE TPR opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

