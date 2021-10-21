Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.92 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion and approximately $3.66 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00003455 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00101768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00406045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00014741 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00034839 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00023567 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,904,527,669 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.