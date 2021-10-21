Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

