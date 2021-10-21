Carlson Capital L P Buys Shares of 400,000 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:WPF opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.