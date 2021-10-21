Carlson Capital L P Grows Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Carlson Capital L P raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

