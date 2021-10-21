Carlson Capital L P Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 218,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,348,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

