Carlson Capital L P Invests $3.34 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.05% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 75.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

EQT stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

