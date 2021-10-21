Carlson Capital L P Makes New $994,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $138.56 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

