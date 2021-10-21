Carlson Capital L P Takes $4.65 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.14% of Herc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Shares of HRI opened at $187.07 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $190.55. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.