Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

