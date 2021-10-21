Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.22 and last traded at $66.43. 3,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 241,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $282,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,408 shares of company stock worth $6,023,076. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

