Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to announce $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.47. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.09. 389,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,960. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

