Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of American Campus Communities worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $19,496,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $51.61 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

ACC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

